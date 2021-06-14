Lionel Messi is afraid of catching Covid-19 during the America's Cup, a tournament that was to be played in Argentina and Colombia, but which was then moved to Brazil, precisely because of the pandemic.

The choice of the Brazil as a new location it surprised many observers: certainly the country offers guarantees on an organizational level, having also hosted the last edition (in addition to the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics), but as for Covid it is among the top three most affected countries in the world , with over 17 million infections and more than 480,000 deaths.

Even in the America's Cup there are the first cases: the Venezuela he lost 3-0 against Brazil also because 12 cases were discovered on the eve of the game, between the team and the coaching staff. Four positivities also emerged in the Bolivia.

And now Messi is afraid too, as well as his comrades from Argentina: “We are worried, because we all risk catching Covid. We try to be careful, but it's not easy: these are things that can happen. We will try to do everything in our power to prevent someone from being infected, but it is not just up to us ”.