The spread of the coronavirus continues to slow down in India, where in the last 24 hours more than 62 thousand infections and over 2,500 deaths have been recorded. This was revealed by the New Delhi government, which reported 62,224 positives and 2,542 deaths on Twitter on the last day. The total number of cases registered in India is thus updated to 29,633,105 and that of victims to 379,573.





In the last ten days, the positive rate in the country has fallen below five percent, which has led some Indian states to relax the restrictions imposed to contain the contagion.