They were among the first to engage in the vaccination campaign and – logical consequence – are among the first to have abolished the use of masks indoors. The Israeli Ministry of Health has in fact established that, after one year and three months, Israeli citizens will no longer be obliged to wear masks indoors, with the exception of certain specific circumstances: the reservations mainly concern unvaccinated people and not recovered who continue to have the obligation of protection in public facilities, in residences or nursing homes for the elderly and on flights. Likewise, students under 16, not yet vaccinated, will have to continue to keep the mask in the classroom.