No more indoor masks starting today in Israel. This is what is foreseen by an amendment signed by the director general of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Chezy Levy, which puts an end to a provision in force for one year and 3 months to protect the population from the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Businesses and premises in Israel will therefore be able to resume functioning as before the pandemic, as it will no longer be mandatory to wear masks in shops, offices, schools or other closed public spaces.





However, exceptions remain, as the ‘Jerusalem Post’ points out. In residential facilities for the elderly and in health institutions that provide for long stays, those who are not vaccinated and employees must continue to wear a mask given the high risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. The use of a mask will also be mandatory in quarantine places, as well as flight passengers must wear face protection.