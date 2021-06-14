Boris Johnson’s press conference is expected. It means that nightclubs will remain closed and people will be encouraged to work from home again

British ministers signed an agreement to delay the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions in England beyond June 21. Government sources told the BBC that the current restrictions will remain for another four weeks after this date. It means that nightclubs will remain closed and people will be encouraged to still work from home where possible.

As reported by the BBCPrime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the delay at a press conference. The extension will be put to the vote of the municipalities and could trigger a rebellion by the conservatives.

Many scientists have called for the reopening to be postponed to allow more people to be vaccinated and receive second doses given the increasing cases due to the Delta variant.

The rise in infections in the UK is driven by the Delta variant, first identified in India, which now accounts for 90 per cent of infections.

It is believed to be around 60% more infectious than the Alpha variant – which was first identified in Kent and was previously dominant in the UK – and twice as likely to result in hospitalization of infected people.

Professor Andrew Hayward of University College London, a member of the Sage group that advises the government, said that easing further restrictions “would fuel the increase in infections.”

On Sunday, the UK recorded 7,490 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths within 28 days of a positive test. And, in the last seven days, the average number of infections has increased by 49% compared to the previous week.