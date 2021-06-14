Live concert music (65%), splashing water and laughter around a swimming pool (60%), the noises of cutlery in a restaurant dinner (58%), the applause of theaters (56%), the typical noise of bars and pubs (53%). These are the sounds that most arouse nostalgia and that we have most missed in these long months of pandemic. According to research released by Jabra and conducted by Censuswide in ten countries, including Italy, more than a year after the outbreak of the pandemic, many things that “used to be normal now seem a distant memory”.





In particular, with regard to music, the focus on Italy provided interesting insights, for the various items that make up the sample of interviewees (gender, age and geographical origin). In fact, 27% of men said they had increased, since the beginning of the pandemic, listening to podcasts (26.13% women), among these, the age group that contributed most to the increase is that from 16 to 24 years (36.36%).

The growth in the use of radio is also exponential for Italy: 41.30% for men, 40.28% for women, with the 25-34 age group leading the range (46.50%). The region that has seen the greatest increase listening to the radio is Liguria (60.87% of the sample). The data relating to Audio books are more contained: the percentage of men who have increased listening to them is 17.98%, and that of women is 19.25%. Live music is missing “a lot” at 45.71% of the sample and “enough” to 31.33% of the interviewees. For the highest degree of nostalgia women prevail (49.71% against 41.70%) and for all age groups ranging from 16 to 54 years the percentage has an average for the “very” item that is close to 50%.