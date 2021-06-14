The numbers of new infections registered in Germany over the last 24 hours have dropped below one thousand for the first time since last September 21, when 922 cases were counted. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institut, which reported 549 new infections, up from 1,117 a week ago.





The weekly incidence is today at 16.6 (yesterday it was at 17.3), in continuous decline, as shown by the data of a week ago, 24.3. The deaths registered throughout Germany in the last 24 hours were 10, compared to 22 a week ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute has counted 3,715,518 officially confirmed cases of contagion. The number of people who died due to Covid-19 or in relation to it rose to 89,844, while the sick recovered were 3,580,600.