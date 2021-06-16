The UK government intends to make covid vaccine mandatory for staff working in nursing homes. The decision will be announced in the coming days, according to the news agency PA.





Health Minister Matt Hancock is famously in favor, while England’s “chief medical officer” Chris Witty has emphasized the “professional responsibility” of doctors and staff for care to protect patients. According to official data from the National Health Service, the vaccination rate of nursing home staff is not high enough: as of June 6, 84% of staff had received a dose and 69% were fully immunized.

The decision to make vaccines mandatory for this category is however controversial. According to the Gmb union, more than a third of the staff could decide to leave their jobs if the vaccine was mandatory. It was also asked to provide for exemptions for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.