There have not been so many coronavirus cases in England since March. This was revealed by a new study, published by the BBC and the Independent, which shows that in one in ten counties in England there are an average of 100 infections per 100 thousand people. And this is due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, first diagnosed in India, and now widely present mainly in the North West of England.





In fact, in the week from 2 to 9 June, the English health system had ascertained 37,729 new cases of coronavirus. This is equivalent to 67 cases per 100 thousand people. But now 35 of the 315 counties in England are registered over 100 cases per 100 thousand people, as emerges from the data released by local and national health authorities. The greatest number of infections occurred in the Lancashire and Greater Manchester area.