England has officially canceled the deadline of 21 June as the end of the restrictions to prevent contagion from Covid-19 and Premier Boris Johnson “does not rule out” that this expected passage could be postponed for even a month.

The cold shower for the British who were already pawing to return to normal is linked to the recent surge in cases, due in particular to the “Delta variant” (so it was renamed the “Indian variant”, to avoid racist distortions).

June 21st, in addition to marking the official start of summer, it should have brought a significant change to the everyday life of the British, who were preparing to take off their masks, abandon smart-working to return to the office and resume attending pubs and nightclubs.

Although 30 million citizens have already received both doses of the vaccine, health authorities have had to warn Boris Johnson: to confirm June 21 as the date of the “Everything is reopened”, would have led to 100,000 new infections a day.

The opinion of clinicians is also supported by public opinion: in a survey conducted by Opinium, 54% of those interviewed said they were in favor of postponing reopening, against only 37% against.