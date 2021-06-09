Just over 48 hours before the Eurocup begins and five days for Spain to debut at La Cartuja, doubts about the requirements to enter the stadiums are abundant among fans. In the middle of the de-escalation, and with the vaccination at an incessant rhythm, UEFA has prepared a strict protocol so that the public can return to the stadiums.

However, the outrage of the fans is more than remarkable after the highest body of European football has decided to communicate, once the tickets have been purchased, the need to present a PCR or negative antigen test to access the stage. Tickets went on sale on June 1, and at the time of purchase the information that referred to COVID only spoke of temperature controls and the need to wear a mask throughout the game.

The surprise has come to the fans when, after buying the ticket, in the “Events Guide” of the Seville headquarters provided by UEFA, there is talk of the need to present a negative COVID-19 test to obtain the necessary wristbands to enter the stadium. That is, apart from the price of the tickets, which range between 50 and 185 euros, attendees must pay out of pocket some tests that can cost between 40 and 100 euros, and of which no one had noticed their need.

The points to do the tests and get the bracelet

The information that refers to the need to access the stadium with this bracelet, after conducting the tests, did not appear at the time of purchase, and you had to search the bowels of the UEFA website to find that information. In this section, UEFA also provides a list of clinics in Seville where these tests can be performed. However, They can be done at any medical center in Spain or abroad as long as the document is accredited in English, Spanish, German or French.

For those who finally decide to get tested, Bracelets can be collected at seven points in the city of Seville. The schedules to collect these “Covid bracelets” will always be the afternoon before the game, from 4 to 9 p.m. Y on match day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except in the case of the last game, which is played at 6 pm, and therefore bracelets can be collected until that time.

The seven points to collect the bracelets. Jerez Gate Alameda de Hercules El Cachorro Area Health Center Santa Justa train station San Pablo airport La Cartuja Stadium (2 points, north and south)

In addition to the “COVID bracelets”, there are 2 more requirements to enter the games in La Cartuja. First, have the entry on the mobile and carry the ID or passport and the mask. The second, have the Radar COVID application installed and activated, the tracking instrument launched by the Government of Spain a year ago.