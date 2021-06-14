Covid, Boris Johnson, reopening postponement up to 4 weeks in the UK

The UK’s ‘Freedom day’, ie the day all anti-Covid restrictions are lifted, will be postponed “up to 4 weeks”. This was announced by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, thus confirming the anticipations of the media. ‘Freedom day’ was scheduled for June 21st. With this decision, Johnson explained in a press conference, “we are giving the health service a few more weeks to vaccinate those who need it”.

Covid: Boris Johnson, reasonable to wait for lifting restrictions

"It is reasonable" to wait a little longer: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, announcing that the current anti-Covid restrictions will remain in effect until July 19. Johnson, however, specified that a point will be made in two weeks and that the government reserves the right to anticipate the easing, which was initially scheduled for 21 June. However, Johnson stressed, the postponement should not go beyond 4 weeks.