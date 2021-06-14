The United States is approaching the “ sad milestone ” of 600,000 deaths from the coronavirus. American President Joe Biden said this during a press conference at the end of the NATO summit in Brussels, where he launched an appeal: ” if you have not already done so, get vaccinated. Please do it as soon as possible. ” Because ” we must defeat this virus ”.





Choosing the pandemic as the first topic of his press conference, Biden said we have made “ enormous progress in the United States. Most of the country is returning to normal and our economy is growing to lead the world. But there are still too many people lives. In the past seven days we have had 370 or deaths per day. ” Almost 600,000 people have lost their lives, ” he added.