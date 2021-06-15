“For months I have continued to report, through my lawyer, to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Digos all the attacks and threats that come to me. It is important that we know that all those who have offended or threatened me have been reported and sooner or later a public security officer will go knock on their door. I don’t back down an inch, they don’t intimidate me at all. ” So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, tells about these months of violent attacks received on social media, with death threats to him and to his family.





“My wife and my children have suffered – he added – in recent months I have followed 2,500 people with the work of my team. I have spent myself on vaccines and for the treatment of Covid. We on the front line have received attacks because someone who should put his face on it, basically the Minister of Health didn’t do it. And these people end up attacking experts like me. The attacks I, Vaia or Burioni receive come to us because the ministry is not seen as a credible interlocutor “.

The solidarity of colleagues and institutions? “I expected something more from the latter. The president of Liguria Toti was close to me, I very much appreciated Burioni who called me first. The others were absent, perhaps if they condemned the episodes they would do well. But the politicians – he concluded. – they look more to votes and not to the good of the people “.