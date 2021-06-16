“The fact that the Minister of Health is not vaccinated is scandalous. First because it seems to me that as an age he falls into that segment of the population that had to be vaccinated and second because he had to lead by example with AstraZeneca, which his technicians had recommended so much. Minister of Health who does not vaccinate during the largest vaccination campaign in history is hallucinating and perhaps he should resign “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, said this to Adnkronos Salute, commenting when stated by Speranza in an interview with ‘La Stampa’ in which he said that he has not yet vaccinated against Covid- 19 and will do it in a few days from your family doctor.





“We are at June 16 and the vaccination campaign began on December 27, what do people have to think? Then one wonders why we doctors are attacked on social networks – remarks Bassetti – People unload anger on us because they see that a forty-year-old minister he has not yet been vaccinated. While he had to be the first to put his arm into it. Public figures – he stresses – with a role in health, such as a minister, should lead by example in such a difficult moment. He will have followed the official channels, but he is a fact of opportunity “

“I read what Luca Pani wrote today, but I would not be so critical of Aifa. The mix of vaccines has been authorized in other countries, Canada and Germany: it is not a question of saying that it should always be done like this, but if in Italy there is a change of destination of a vaccine, the second dose can be done with a different vaccine. The studies, although preliminary, it seems to me that it can be done. In medicine it is correct to change if the scientific evidence is changed , so I do not find anything wrong with what Aifa has done. We have known anti-Covid vaccines for eight months and it is right to deal with new evidence “, said Bassetti.