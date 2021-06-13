For this Monday the arrival of a new batch of 900 thousand Astrazeneca vaccines is expected, with which the 20 million doses received will be exceeded. In this context, the Government issued a report detailing what percentage of the population was immunized with the first dose in each province.

According to the official report, until this morning they received at least one vaccine against covid-19 12,991,480 people vaccinated throughout Argentina. This represents 28.63%, out of a total of 45,376,763 inhabitants estimated by INDEC in 2020.

When looking at the situation in each jurisdiction, the City of Buenos Aires appears as the one with a Higher percentage inhabitants with the first dose: 37.71%. In total, only four other provinces exceed 30%. They are Jujuy, San Luis, La Pampa and Tierra del Fuego.

A young man who is part of the security forces is vaccinated in La Rural. Photo: Lucia Merle

In contrast, Misiones appears as the province with the worst vaccination rate: 22.49%. It is the only one that today is below 25% immunized with at least one dose.

Province of Buenos Aires, 4,929,598 vaccinated (28.10% of its population)

City of Buenos Aires, 1,159,946 (37.71%)

Catamarca, 116,523 (28.05%)

Córdoba, 1,101,422 (29.29%)

Corrientes, 296,286 (26.44%)

Entre Ríos, 351,833 (25.39%)

Formosa, 165,439 (27.34%)

La Pampa, 118,816 (33.15%)

La Rioja, 111,101 (28.23%)

Mendoza, 571,064 (28.69%)

Missions, 283,724 (22.49%)

Neuquén, 179,938 (27.10%)

Río Negro, 206,264 (27.59%)

San Juan, 205,296 (26.28%)

San Luis, 163,614 (32.19%)

Santa Cruz, 101,147 (27.66%)

Santa Fe, 1,001,546 (28.32%)

Santiago del Estero, 273,940 (28.00%)

Tierra del Fuego, 52.203 (30.10%)

Tucumán, 499,163 (29.46%)

According to official data, with the shipment that is expected for this Monday, Argentina will exceed the 20 million doses received. In total, there will be 20,677,145.

This new shipment of 934,200 AstraZeneca doses It will arrive in Ezeiza from the United States and is part of the bilateral agreement by which the active ingredient is produced in Argentina and then formulated and packaged in that country. They will be added to the 811,000 that arrived on Saturday night on an Aeroméxico flight.

On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, signed Resolution 1671 that authorized the emergency use of the vaccine Convidence, from the company Cansino Biologics INC, which allows progress in the agreement for 5.4 million doses, and also announced the signing of a new contract signed with the Chinese Sinopharm for which 2 million serums will be received in the remainder of June and 4 million in July.

