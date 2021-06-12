In the United States, more than half of citizens over 12 years of age have been vaccinated against Covid-19, reducing the average number of daily infections, according to health authorities. Meanwhile, the White House announced that it will purchase 500 million vaccines against Covid-19 to contribute to the international cooperation mechanism Covax. The Joe Biden Administration hopes to donate these drugs to the world’s 92 lowest-income countries and the African Union by next year. .

