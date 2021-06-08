According to a report from the US Senate, the security authorities had advance information about an impending attack on the Capitol. The focus is on the Capitol Police.

Washington – The images from January still have many in their heads: Thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump forcibly stormed the seat of Congress, the US Capitol. Now a new report from the Senate confirms that the US security authorities had indications of a possible impending attack prior to the storming of the Capitol on January 6. The intelligence arm of the Capitol Police (IICD) was aware of the potential for violence “in the days and weeks before January 6,” said a non-partisan report published on Tuesday by two Senate committees.

Critical information about the threat was not passed on. The Capitol Police leadership was also poorly prepared. During the attack, communication was chaotic, sporadic and, according to many police officers, was “non-existent”.

Could the Capitol storm have been prevented? Security authorities probably had information in advance

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the seat of the US Congress in Washington on January 6, after the Republican had incited his supporters in a speech with allegations of election fraud. The Capitol Police were overrun. Tuesday’s report said the investigation into the attack revealed a number of errors by security agencies. For example, neither the FBI nor the Department of Homeland Security warned of the threat, even though there were calls for violence on the Internet.

The 128-page report did not elaborate on Trump’s role in the attack. The then president had called on the mob late to break up. The transmitter CNN reported that the Senate report was carefully worded to garner support from both Democrats and Republicans. (dpa / fmü)