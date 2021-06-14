Paris – Firefighters in white anti-contamination overalls have today collected the residues of a hydrocarbon leak on the high seas on a beach east of Corsica by a ship that is still being sought. There are 21 units under observation by the maritime authorities.

Beach cleaning operations

Pollution had been spotted as a visible spot from above since last Friday, and air, sea and land vehicles have been busy trying to reclaim the area as the long-awaited tourist season is about to resume. A few helicopters were engaged today to follow the hydrocarbon spot offshore, the residues arrived on the beach of Solaro, at the far end of the seaside resort of Solenzara, had been reported yesterday.