Correspondents’ analysis Biden wants to look a “tough guy” in the eye, for Putin the meeting itself is a victory

HS correspondents pondered what was moving in Biden and Putin’s minds before meeting them on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Washington / Moscow

The United States president Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin will meet on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting is the last and most controversial part of Biden’s trip to Europe.

The eyes of the whole world are focused on it, and the memories of the Helsinki summer three years ago still seem to be behind it. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trumpin and the outcome of Putin’s Helsinki Summit was a shock to many in the United States and, ultimately, to Russia.