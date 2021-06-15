It has the sensational and disturbing indiscretion that comes from France that threatens to throw the whole country into the shock. It is the local broadcaster France2 to throw the bomb: it seems that gods were used in various car crash tests human corpses instead of the appropriate mannequins to check the safety of cars. A shocking indiscretion to say the least, linked to the closure of the Faculty of Medicine of the Descartes University in Paris dating back to two years ago.

On the fifth floor of the medical school, he reports France2, an inspection investigation was carried out at the request of the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, from which it emerged that, in a nutshell, some hospitals would have sold without the consent of family members several human remains to private companies, rather than using those same bodies for research and advancement purposes in the scientific and medical fields. Among the most chilling comments stands that of Laurence Dezelée, vice president of the Charnier Descartes association, who revealed among other things that he had donated the body of his mother, who died in 2015, to the center. “On paper it all seemed beautiful, it seemed like a noble gesture for how it was sold to us – explains the woman – But of course, we weren’t told that the body would be sent at 150 km / h against a wall for an automotive crash test “.

When asked how these bodies ended up in the hands of the automotive industry, the French broadcaster cites an agreement between the Descartes University of Paris and the Ceesar, European Center for Safety Studies and Risk Analysis: it is about a unique and legal agreement in our continent, which as a counterpart to the university sees in a nutshell the head of biomechanics studies on behalf of the builders. 900 euros for a whole body, 400 for an anatomical part: this is the tariff for the supply of the remains, an aspect that once again testifies to the concern of this matter. In addition to car crash tests, the corpses were also reported to have been used for a number of military experiments.

Now, about two years after the closing of the doors, the center prepares to return to operation, despite the chilling rumors that continue to emerge day after day. The question that everyone is asking now is: how will donors be informed about the fate of the bodies or the remains of the bodies transferred to the center? Or better, they will be told the truth? Questions that the Minister of Higher Education, Frédérique Vidal, also tried to clarify last week.