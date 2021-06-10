D.he digital future no longer wants to leave German industry to American and Asian corporations. That is why ten German corporations have now joined forces in order to be at the forefront in so-called quantum computing, one of the key future technologies. Quantum Technology and Application Consortium, or Qutac for short, is the name of the new alliance whose aim is to jointly achieve progress in this area.

Specifically, industry-relevant applications for the chemicals and pharmaceuticals, insurance and automotive industries are to be brought to market maturity. This should create the basis for the successful industrialization of quantum computing in Germany and Europe, according to a joint statement by Qutac. The consortium includes BASF, BMW, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bosch, Infineon, Merck, Munich Re, SAP, Siemens and Volkswagen.