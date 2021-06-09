Uruguay already began this Wednesday to vaccinate the population under 18 years of age against the coronavirus, becoming the first country in the Latin American region to do so.

The Uruguayan Ministry of Health has indicated that the inoculation will be carried out in order of age. The 17-year-olds will be the first in receiving the dose and it will continue like this progressively until they reach 12 years of age. With this decision, it is ruled out that the vaccination is applied depending on the order of registration.

The vaccine that minors will receive will be that of Pzifer, the only one approved in the country, following the model of the United States and the European Union, to inoculate this group, who also will not have to wait so long between the two applications required to get immunity, but it will only take 28 days between the first and second doses.

Back to school

Vaccination seeks to restart face-to-face classes after winter break for teens. Photo: Xinhua

Uruguay advances in the vaccination of those under 18 years of age with an eye toward returning to face-to-face classes for after winter break – July.

This age group, from 12 to 17 years old, in Uruguay is made up of about 290,000 young people, and up to this Monday 150,000 people have requested an appointment for the immunization, who began to receive the injection this Wednesday.

The president of the National Public Education Authority, Robert Silva, described this event as “great news for the country and for education, “as he wrote on his Twitter account early this Wednesday.

According to the latest report from the health authorities, the country has accumulated 322,978 COVID-19 infections so far, of which 283,397 have recovered and 4,749 have died.

The case of Chile

Chile is going the same way in Uruguay. The trans-Andean country, where the vaccination campaign is one of the most successful in the world, approved on June 1 the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in people between 12 and 16 years old.

But this group still has no date to join the mass inoculation process.

Chile approved the Pfizer vaccine for minors also supported by a clinical study delivered by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Health Canada.

“This is very good news to advance cocoon immunity, too protecting our teens, who with two doses and 14 days will have a very good immunity to resume the desired normality, “said Heriberto García, director of the Institute of Public Health (ISP), in a statement.

Mass vaccination began on February 3 with the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines in Chile, starting with older adults. By the first week of June, the campaign already covered young people between the ages of 23 and 25.

Chile has so far received 3.6 million doses of Pfizer and 17.1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine. And 693,000 from Covax (Astrazeneca) and 300,000 from Cansino have joined.

However, neither in Chile nor in Uruguay vaccination managed to stop the coronavirus. The numbers of infected remain high and worrying.

Daily infections by covid-19 in Chile remain above 6,000 cases, with a positivity higher than 10%, with hospital care at full capacity, and a relaxation of the population on sanitary restrictions after a permit issued by the government that gives greater mobility to those vaccinated with two doses.

After 14 months of pandemic, the covid-19 has caused 1.3 million infections in Chile and over 29,000 deaths.

