Coronavirus UN: The pandemic hit working life many times worse than the 2008 economic crisis

One hundred million more people fell into poverty, working days lengthened and decent work fell.

UN according to the effects of the corona pandemic on working life in the world are up to four times worse than in the 2008 economic crisis.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), the impact of the pandemic has been devastating.

“For some, the pandemic has manifested itself as discomfort, boredom, stress and frustration. For others, it has been a matter of fear, poverty and survival, ”said the Director-General of the ILO. Guy Ryder in the opening remarks of a virtual international labor conference.

According to the organization, next year about 205 million people will be unemployed, compared to 187 million in 2019. Employment is not expected to improve to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest.