It was necessary to look for some dissuasive, awareness and visibility measure to try to reduce the contagion of Covid in Río Tercero, the Cordoba city that has almost in 80 percent occupancy of intensive care beds and an average of 50 infections per day. Thus it was that the mayor Marcos Ferrer decided to take an initiative, a priori novel, that fell well with the almost 60 thousand inhabitants of the municipality: “Those who participate in clandestine parties will have to pay high fines or perform community tasks“.

The regulation, which dates from 2007, is found in the Municipal Code of Offenses and until now it had not been applied, “that is why we believe that it is the right time to carry it out and raise awareness in those who do not respect the rules and make a sanction visible so that those who look at it from the outside. We seek to generate a coup“, he points out in dialogue with Clarion Ferrer, who is concerned about the numerous clandestine parties in Río Tercero, which endanger the health of the neighbors and the sanitary capacity.

Ferrer, who has been mayor since 2019 and belongs to the UCR, is convinced: “We Argentines are children of rigor.. As we warn that they are missing or fail, we organize them to control, we transgress the rules because we know that there will be no sanction. Well, we don’t want that here anymore, we pretend it to be an exemplary measure and that there is a difference between those who comply with the measures and the violators“.

The decision that motivated the implementation of the measure was when a clandestine party with fifty people broke down at the beginning of May. “The announcement was made a month ago and the sanctions began to be carried out the first days of June with the presence of two young people in a vaccination center, who collaborated to sort rows, check shifts and data.

He followed this week with other girls who were assigned paint curbs and gutters of public roads and it will continue with another batch next week, in a plaza, where there is much to do, “describes Damián Monti, director of the Municipality’s Human Resources office.

These two women had to collect garbage, plant flowers and fix flowerbeds on the public thoroughfare.

The initiative of Mayor Ferrer had not only support from the entire local political arc, but also had the permission of the parents of the transgressors. “Did the kid give a snot? Let him learn!”, Monti paraphrases to one of the parents of a minor who had to go to prove the data of his 17-year-old son who refused to pay the fine of 40 thousand pesos . “That he does what he has to do, otherwise they will not learn more”, is what another indignant father downloaded.

Community work consists of performing tasks between 10 and 15 hours, it depends on the activity and the obligations of the sanctioned, which must be presented at the office of the municipal Human Resources Department to commit to complying with the fine. And of not attending? “He is called up to three times, but the penalty of 40 thousand pesos is automatically applied.”

Who designates the tasks? The Human Resources Department places them a fluo yellow uniform that says the Municipality of Río Tercero and sends supervisors who accompany and control the tasks that per day require an average of two hours. “So far both pedestrians and drivers who see them applaud the measure.”What are they going to work on! ‘, Is the most heard comment“.



Two young men had to sweep squares and paint cords. The neighbors endorse the measures.

Monti shares that “boys are guilty and sorry and ashamed exposure to the neighbors, they know that the uniform they have identifies them as those who attended clandestine parties. It is not the most pleasant, but they are obliged, so we vehemently insist on awareness. Y since we announced these measures we have noticed a considerable decrease in the organization of forbidden social gatherings “.

The mayor Ferrer emphasizes that “it is not a question of escrating anyone and insult or aggression will not be allowed, but we remain strict in the realization of community tasks in case they do not want to or cannot pay.” What happens who relapses at a party? You must directly pay 80 thousand pesos and 200 thousand for the organizer.

Of the fifty attendees at the clandestine party they found at the beginning of June, almost half decided to pay (there are several minors) the fine and today the municipality counts 24 who will carry out community tasks.

“I want to clarify that we are in no way pursuing a collection purpose, nor do we intend to become a repressive state, but rather we are desperate to open the eyes of the youngest. Criminalizing them is not the way, but it does make them understand that it is not the same to abide by it or not to do so, that is why we defend these exemplary sanctions. “



The mayor of Río Tercero, Marcos Ferrer. “We are looking for a measure to raise awareness of young people and make them visible so that outsiders do not do it.”

Both Ferrer and Monti made it known that They have been contacted from other Cordovan municipalities, “impressed by the good repercussion that it generated in the interior of the province, “with the idea of ​​internalizing itself to replicate the experience.” Until now, something like this had not been done in Argentina, nor is it something to rejoice in, but if it works to deter clandestine parties, then let there be an echo at the national level. “

