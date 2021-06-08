On the night of this Tuesday, the Aerolineas Argentinas flight departed from Moscow that will bring doses of components 1 and 2 of the vaccine Sputnik V against the coronavirus, and the first batch of its active principle to start production in the country.

Under the number AR1063, the plane is expected to land at the Ezeiza International Airport during the early hours of the afternoon this Tuesday. Until then, the number of doses contained in the shipment will not be known.

It’s about the twenty-fourth operation carried out by Airlines in search of immunizations against the coronavirus, and the first that will bring the active principle so that the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute in the Richmond Laboratory of Argentina.

This pharmacist, located in the Buenos Aires district of Pilar, is the one that will carry out the formulation, filtering and packaging in the country.

With the flight from the Russian capital that arrived last Thursday with 818,150 doses of Sputnik V (the largest arrival of this vaccine), Argentina exceeded the 18.4 million inoculations received against the coronavirus.

In total they are 18,450,150 doses: 8,933,895 Sputnik V (7,793,735 from component 1 and 1,140,160 from component 2), 4,000,000 from Sinopharm, 580,000 AstraZeneca, 1,944,000 AstraZeneca through the COVAX mechanism and 2,992,200 AstraZeneca-University of Oxford

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, the online registry that shows in real time the immunization operation throughout the Argentine territory, so far, they were distributed throughout the country 17,895,790 vaccines and those applied total 14,548,033. Meanwhile, 11,478,188 people received only the first dose, while 3,069,845 have already been vaccinated with both.

In addition, the 900 thousand doses of AstraZeneca, from the joint production of Argentina with Mexico, which were scheduled to arrive in the country this Monday, June 7.

For its part, the Government reported this Sunday that the cargo presents delays: “Regarding the arrival of the Astrazeneca vaccine consignment, it was rescheduled by the laboratory for the end of the week as a result of an operational observation.”

DB