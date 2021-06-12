Coronavirus The person suffering from coronary heart disease thought he was only allergic and postponed going to the test, causing two large chains of infection in Jyväskylä

Those exposed in both chains are young, basically healthy, and so far unvaccinated. There has been no need for hospitalization or deaths in the chains.

In Jyväskylä has spread two new chains of coronavirus infection that originated when the patient thought his symptoms were an allergy or other upper respiratory infection and delayed taking a coronary test.

“There are the same people in the chains, which means that the chains can be said to be related to each other,” says the doctor responsible for infectious diseases in the city of Jyväskylä. Ilkka Käsmä.

The case was reported earlier Central Finn.

Jyväskylä is classified at the basic level of the corona epidemic, and the number of infections has been steadily low since April. According to the city’s own bills, a total of 17 infections have been recorded for the current week. Most of these are related to chains. By Saturday, a total of just over 20 chain-related infections had been diagnosed.

“Four weeks ago, only four infections were diagnosed a week. It has come up week by week. However, the situation is still calm, ”says Käsmä.

Coronavirus caused by the disease had time to expose in late May about 50 people in a private event and in the first week of June about a hundred people at work.

In both chains, the people exposed are young, healthy and so far unvaccinated. There has been no need for hospitalization or deaths in the chains.

At an early stage, two chains emerged that began to spread in isolation from each other. According to Käsmä, the disease had time to spread due to slow initial testing.

The source of the chain began to emerge as positive test results began to appear from here to here. By Saturday, a total of about 50 people have been quarantined in Jyväskylä. Infections have also occurred in quarantined people. A total of at least 150 people associated with the chains have been tested.

Käsmän it is not yet known which variant of the coronavirus is behind the chain of infection. His betting is a widespread British or alpha variant in Finland.

“Based on the infections in the chain, I can’t say if the mode of spread has been particularly fierce. More so here it is all about them [variantit] spread if you do not keep a distance from other people, wear masks or take care of other health activities. ”

The Indian or delta variant, which, among other things, caused a hospital epidemic in Hämeenlinna at the end of May, has been found to have caused only one cluster in late March in Jyväskylä. At that time, according to Käsmä, the cluster could be tamed with basic measures.

Read more: Indian virus variant appears to be more susceptible to hospitalized infection – Professor: “Getting two doses of vaccine is important”

Käsmä emphasizes the importance of applying for the test during the allergy period.

“In practice, it is impossible to distinguish allergy symptoms from coronary symptoms. If the allergy medicine does not help the symptoms, it is advisable to apply for a corona test at that stage at the latest. ”