Coronavirus The number of corona infections is declining remarkably fast – STM’s Varhila: “Young people in particular need to be thanked”

The European Football Championships should be watched at home, recommended STM Director Pasi Pohjola. It is still too early to assess the impact of school closures on the development of the epidemic

CORONARY VIRUS infection rates are falling remarkably fast, experts from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said at a news conference on Thursday.

Last week, 716 new cases were reported to the Communicable Diseases Register, compared with 888 cases the previous week.

The incidence of the disease has almost halved in a month. The incidence of new cases per 100 000 inhabitants was 28 in the last two weeks, compared to 49 in the previous two weeks.

93 new infections were recorded yesterday, one of which was an old case.

“The rate of decline in infections is remarkably high, and in that sense the situation is reminiscent of spring-summer last year,” said STM’s Chief Strategy Officer. Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki said.

MAJOR some areas are at the baseline level of the epidemic.

On June 9, the hospital districts of Central Ostrobothnia and Southwest Finland were in the acceleration phase, and the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Päijät-Häme and Kanta-Häme were in the expansion phase.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group outlined that the metropolitan area has entered an accelerating phase.

Voipio-Pulkki further emphasized the importance of testing, tracing and cutting off infection chains.

Of the infections acquired in Finland, the source of the infection was identified in 60% of cases.

About 3,500 people were quarantined. A quarter of the infections were found in quarantined individuals.

Testing volumes are still high. The proportion of positive test results is only 0.7 percent.

“This increases confidence that the amount of the virus in the population will decrease.”

THL: n senior physician Otto Helve said it was too early to assess the impact of school closures on the development of the epidemic. The epidemic as a whole has subsided and thus the risk of infection has decreased.

“But there have still been cases where large-scale chains of infection have been triggered by individual situations.”

Helve mentioned that at the worst stage of the epidemic, infections occurred especially in young people. The situation has changed “dramatically” during the spring.

Chief of Staff of STM Kirsi Varhila therefore wanted to thank the young people for the improvement in the disease situation.

“If there has been such an impression that they have been specifically accused, accused, Finnish of this situation, then now they should be especially thanked.”

EPIDEMIAN development and deregulation depend on the progress of vaccinations.

There is a concern that in some municipalities young people will not be vaccinated until late summer or autumn.

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio said the situation with regard to summer vaccine deliveries is currently uncertain. According to him, deliveries may remain at the level of May, when the first batches of vaccine would not be able to deliver as much.

FROM ABROAD the share of acquired infections among new infections has increased.

Last week, their share was 16 per cent, up from 7.5 per cent the previous week. However, further infections have been well prevented.

The concern is the European Football Championships, which start tomorrow. Incidence rates at competition venues in Russia and Denmark are quite high.

“The recommendation is that the Games be watched more on home TV,” said the director of STM Pasi Pohjola stated.

When asked about the end of internal border control, Varhila from STM replied that EU member states have stated that they must be able to assess the situation independently. According to him, it is not yet known to what extent Finland will restrict access to the country.

The deadline is not necessarily the introduction of an EU Green Certificate in mid-July. According to Varhila, a debate is currently taking place on what kind of political solution will be made and what kind of accompaniment a possible proposal on the subject will be submitted to Parliament.