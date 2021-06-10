Coronavirus The hospital epidemic in Kanta-Häme has been reversed – “Today, for the first time a week, there is a situation where covid patients are in one ward”

Concerns remain in the area about the high incidence rate and the number of unclear infections.

In May Quickly spread in Kanta-Häme hospital epidemic is a chief medical officer Sally Leskisen according to the back. The provincial group will discuss Thursday evening a possible transition from the spread phase to the acceleration phase.

The incidence rate in Kanta-Häme has dropped by half within a week. At its worst, the incidence was close to 130 in May, but it was 54.4 on Wednesday.

“Of course, the incidence is still on the spreading side, but the number of positive samples has decreased,” says Leskinen.

Read more: The number of provinces in the spread phase is shrinking – Only the incidence rate distinguishes the Hus area from lighter restrictions

A press conference held by Kanta-Häme Central Hospital on Thursday revealed that there are now 18 coronary deaths related to the hospital epidemic in the province. There were 17 deaths last week.

In Kanta-Häme, 32 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed within a week. Two weeks earlier, during the hospital epidemic, more than a hundred were diagnosed. The total number in the hospital district is currently 2,058.

Worry however, the coronavirus situation is triggered by the number of unclear infections, which have risen to 20% this week. Seven of last week’s infections are unclear local infections.

“This keeps us on our toes a bit, even though there have been no significant further infections,” says Leskinen.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased. Kanta-Häme Central Hospital currently treats five patients, one of whom is in intensive care. According to Leskinen, not all of them are related to the hospital chain in May, but they are individual patients. In addition, five coronary patients are being treated in health center hospitals.

“Today, for the first time in a week, there is a situation where covid patients are in one ward. At worst, they were in four different departments, ”Leskinen said at the press conference.

Vaccinations In Kanta-Häme are with a good model. Currently, people over the age of 16 have the opportunity to book vaccination times.

According to Leskinen, a large part of the booked vaccinations will go to the so-called second vaccinations in July, but a large number of new vaccinees will also be vaccinated during June.

18.2 percent of the people of Kantaan Häme have received a full series of vaccinations. 64 percent of the population in the province has received the first vaccination dose.