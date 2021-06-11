Coronavirus The government will decide on restaurant restrictions – the easing in Uusimaa may take effect today

The Board will convene to decide on the matter at 10.30 am for an extraordinary plenary session of the Government.

From the government a decision on easing Uusimaa’s restaurant restrictions is expected today, Friday. The Board will convene to decide on the matter at 10.30 am for an extraordinary plenary session of the Government.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) said on Twitter on Thursday that the easing of restrictions will be enforced by the weekend. The relaxed restrictions are due to take effect today, Friday.

The ministry required that before the government’s decision, the Uusimaa regional groups announced that the region had entered the acceleration phase.

The metropolitan area moved down to the acceleration phase at epidemic levels by decision of the region’s corona coordination group on Thursday. Restrictions will be lifted in the metropolitan area from Tuesday, June 15th.

Relaxing the restrictions means that meetings could be held in Uusimaa without any restrictions on the number of people indoors and outdoors.

Eastern Uusimaa and Western Uusimaa, with the exception of Espoo and Kauniainen, are returning to baseline. There, the restrictions on assembly are to be lifted completely.

On Thursday, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland announced that, following the guidelines of the regional coordination group, it had begun to prepare a decision on easing the restrictions on assembly.