After two weeks ago the Chief of the Nation’s Cabinet said that an agreement was closed with the Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics for the acquisition of its coronavirus vaccine, the country finally signed the contract.

Now we are waiting for the laboratory to sign it too.

According to sources from the Presidency to Clarion, details about the number of doses involved in the agreement and delivery times They will be announced once the formal procedures for hiring are completed.

In an interview with Radio La Red on May 26, Santiago Cafiero advanced that the Government had “closed” the deal with CanSino.

The CanSino vaccine was tested in the country with the participation of the Fundación Hupedes. However, it is based on a formula that still does not have the approval of the Anmat.

As reported Clarion Last week, the government was moving forward in negotiations to acquire the vaccine from CanSino Biologics. This newspaper pointed out at the time that an agreement was being closed to bring between three and four million doses as of July.

According to the Guest Foundation, in February of this year, 8,000 volunteers participated in the phase III trial of the Chinese CanSino vaccine.

The CanSino Biologics vaccine has the particularity that it can be kept for up to three months with refrigeration of between two and eight degrees Celsius, so it does not require sophisticated equipment for transportation and storage.

According to the first results applied, the formula achieved an effectiveness of 65.7% for symptomatic cases and 90.98% for severe cases.

Each dose of this vaccine has an estimated market value of US $ 14.

The vaccine is in the last phase of testing, after having been tested in 78 study centers. In addition to our country, it was tested in Russia, Pakistan, Mexico, where it is already applied, and Chile.

CanSino’s is about the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Developed in China, after Sinovac (which is used in Chile) and Sinopharm (which is applied in our country).

A nurse prepares a dose of the Chinese CanSino vaccine. AFP photo.

A possible reinforcement

The Chinese pharmaceutical company said in a statement that it “an amendment to his protocol” in its phase III studies, which involved more than 45,000 people in “different countries of the world” and 15,000 volunteers in Mexico, where it packages the drug in a plant in the state of Querétaro.

“It was decided to administer a second dose to all participants, and in this way —at the same time— to be able to study the possible benefits that a second booster dose could bring to the vaccine, “the company communicated. So it is possible that the conclusion that the vaccine works best with two applications.

The company issued this statement after the statements of Zhu Tao, CanSino’s scientific director, were published in the Mexican press, in which he warned that the vaccine loses efficacy after six months.

In this context, CanSino reiterated in its statement that its vaccine is “safe and effective”, but that “like many other types of vaccines, such as influenza, it may require the application of a booster dose“.

LGP