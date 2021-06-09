No Result
Coronavirus The EU’s common corona certificate was approved by Parliament

June 9, 2021
The certificate can show that the holder has been vaccinated against corona, has tested negative or has already recovered from a coronavirus disease.

European Parliament has approved the clearest reading of the EU’s common corona certificate. The adoption of the certificate, which will be made available to EU citizens, was supported by 546 MEPs and opposed by 93 MEPs.

The corona certificate aims to facilitate the opening of tourism between EU countries.

