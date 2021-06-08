Coronavirus STM: Uusimaa’s restaurant restrictions could be relaxed already by the weekend if the area finds that the corona situation has eased

The Government could decide on Thursday to relax restaurant restrictions if Uusimaa announces the end of the corona epidemic.

Weeks The ongoing controversy over restaurant restrictions in Uusimaa could end as early as Thursday at the Government session if the regional corona coordination group states that it has moved to a milder disease situation, ie an accelerating phase.

Councilor Ismo Tuominen The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) says the country’s government would be prepared to amend the regulation to the Communicable Diseases Act as early as Thursday’s meeting if the region only received a supporting notification of the disease situation.

“If Uusimaa announced tomorrow that it had entered the acceleration phase, the Government could change the regulation of the Communicable Diseases Act on Thursday and restaurant restrictions could be lifted on Friday,” Tuominen says.

Uusimaa is still classified as a spread phase, which means that food restaurants should stop serving at 7pm and other restaurants at 6pm. Restaurants should be closed an hour later.

In the areas of the acceleration phase, dispensing is allowed from 07:00 to 22:00, and catering shops may be open from 05:00 to 23:00.

Regional the authorities determine the disease situation on the basis of the statistics they collect. Restaurant restrictions, on the other hand, are regulated by a government decree, so the regions cannot dismantle them independently.

In Uusimaa, the disease situation has moved in a milder direction, but the incidence rate of coronary events has persistently remained above the acceleration phase criterion.

On Tuesday, the incidence rate was 54.5 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks.

According to Tuominen, the area could also issue a modified notification.

“The region could also report that all but one of the key figures are in an acceleration phase. That would also allow for a change in the Government decree, ”says Tuominen.

He says he has noticed that the regional coordination groups have not very quickly stated that the epidemic has subsided.

Helsinki and the Chief Physician of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi leads the Uusimaa Corona Coordination Group. He also participates in the meetings of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group.

According to Mäkijärvi, the subsidence of the corona epidemic in Uusimaa has been visible for a couple of weeks so that, with the exception of the incidence rate, other indicators have fallen to the level of the acceleration phase.

“Restaurant restrictions have not been discussed in the meetings of the coordination groups, because they have been decisions belonging to the Government,” says Mäkijärvi.

He says the phase of the epidemic will be discussed at all coordination group meetings, the next of which will be on Thursday.

“Unless they are brought forward now,” Mäkijärvi ponders.

He understands that the political pressure to relax restaurant restrictions is strong and the situation for operators is awkward.

If In Uusimaa, the corona epidemic would enter an accelerating phase, and restaurants would relax practices other than just opening hours.

In a restaurant where alcohol serving is the Main Business, half of the customer seats should be used indoors. Other restaurants would use 75 percent of the customer seats indoors.

Customers would no longer need to be instructed to sit indoors, ie the so-called ban on dancing and singing would be lifted.

However, on the outdoor terraces, each guest must have their own seating area and care must be taken to maintain distances. Outdoor seating restrictions do not apply.