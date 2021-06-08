No Result
Coronavirus Sick leave compensated by Kela did not increase for municipal employees despite the pandemic

by admin_gke11ifx
June 8, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
In 2020, sickness benefits were paid for about 14.5 million days, which is about five percent less than in the previous year.

Kelan the number of long sick leave compensated by municipal workers decreased last year despite the coronavirus pandemic. Sickness benefits were paid for about 14.5 million days, which is about five percent less than in the previous year.

The decrease in sick leave may be due to changes related to the corona epidemic, such as increased teleworking and reduced contacts.

The change is evident in the Kunta10 survey, which monitors employee sick leave.

