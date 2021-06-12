Russia tests a version in nasal spray of your Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, which could be used in children between 8 and 12 years old, with the aim of launching the new product in September this year.

The announcement was made this Saturday by Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, and specified that the aerosol for children uses the same vaccine “only instead of a needle, a mouthpiece is inserted”.

As reported by the TASS news agency, the scientist who led the development of the Sputnik V vaccine indicated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the new product could be ready for distribution next September 15.

Gintsburg explained that the research group tested the vaccine in children between the ages of eight and 12 and found no side effects among the test group, including any increase in body temperature.

“We are inoculating our little ones (patients) through the nose, only we are administering the same vaccine as a nasal spray“, explained the director of the Gamaleya Institute, without giving more details about the study.

The scientist who led the development of the Sputnik V vaccine explained that they are giving children “the same vaccine as a nasal spray.” Photo: AFP

Immunization campaign in children

On June 10, the United States Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children and adolescents between 12 and 15 years of age.

In that line, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) announced this Thursday that it received permission from the Cuban regulatory authority to start a trial in children and adolescents of the vaccine candidate Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus, developed by that institution in Havana against the coronavirus.

The Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) granted authorization for the clinical trial with 350 children between the ages of three and 18, as indicated by the IFV.

The study, whose start date was not specified, will be divided into two parts. First, with children between 12 and 18 years old, and later it will be extended to a group between 3 and 11 years old.

The research aims to “evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity” of both drugs, which will be administered in two doses of Soberana-02 and a third of Soberana Plus, applied at intervals of 28 days.

CECMED indicated that the approval is based on the considerable increase in cases in the pediatric population, and was based on the safety results shown by the vaccine candidates in clinical trials.