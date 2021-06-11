Coronavirus More people in cinemas, gigs for a bigger audience – This is what the summer of the event industry looks like now in the Helsinki metropolitan area, when restrictions are being eased

The first gigs will be held at Tavastia at the end of June, and the Visio Festival is due in early July.

Helsinki moved to the acceleration phase, and to the constraints of assembly there are coming loosening from next Tuesday.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) announced on Thursday that it has begun preparations for easing the restrictions on assembly. Next Monday, it will be explained in more detail what the relaxation of restrictions means in concrete terms.

However, on the basis of other areas in Finland’s acceleration, assumptions can be made about the future.

Based on the rest of the country, it would seem that for events of more than ten people indoors, it should still be possible to maintain safety clearances. For outdoor events of more than 50 people, there would be no safety interval requirement, but the public should be able to keep their distance from each other.

At present, a maximum of ten people in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have been able to take part in indoor public events and 50 people outdoors in the restricted outdoor areas. Events for more than 50 people have been possible when the audience has been divided into their own blocks.

In Tavastia, everything has been tried during the corona. Last summer, gigs were listened to in the seat. Pictured is CEO Juhani Merimaa.

What would the change mean for Helsinki’s gig life?

CEO of Tavastia Juhani Merimaan according to Tavastia, the doors will open at the end of June. He doesn’t know how to take a position on the capacity yet, but he needs a more precise alignment of the safety gaps from the av.

The essence of rock gigs is that you can jump and play with the music if you want, Merimaa says. The situation has been controversial for artists and organizers due to coronavirus restrictions.

“The bands are doing their best to get the gang to stand, and the organizers are trying to get the gang to sit still.”

Now the ban on singing and dancing is lifted, which eases the situation.

Last fall a compromise was found in the string tuning. The strings kept the audience in place and did not pack up in front of the stage. However, people were able to dance in their own place.

String tunings are no longer needed at Tavastia.

“The strings do exist, but I’m ready to donate them to the museum already.”

Although According to Helsinki Merimaa, Helsinki is not necessarily the most attractive city for bands.

“If gigs can be organized for a larger audience elsewhere in Finland, the artists may go to those places.”

The larger audience allows for greater gig earnings for artists who have struggled with their livelihoods for a year and a half.

Musician Mikko Kosonen has taken a stand on the situation in the cultural sector. Picture of the Measure is Full protest from last week.

Musician Mikko Kosonen according to the lifting of restrictions hardly means that immediately there would be a hundred gigs upright. For medium-sized bands, for example, arrangements are also affected by the schedules of mixers and lighting technicians.

Small-scale gigs on the terraces and in restaurants can be arranged quickly.

“Yes, we are now in such mass unemployment that people react quickly and stretch insanely well. Personally, I am ready to play anywhere on stage in four hours. ”

“The combination of a man and a guitar moves really easily. If there is any kind of pa-tricks [äänentoistovälineet], then we start singing Dirlandaa to the people. “

Kosonen now encourages the organization of low-threshold events where both professional musicians and novice bands can perform. Thus, cultural and musical life is brought to life.

“Reminding people of what culture and music are all about, and restoring the joy of life.”

Kosonen recalls that many questions still need to be answered before gig life can recover. He, like Merimaa, is thinking about safety requirements and thus audience capacity.

In addition, the situations have lived up very quickly, which increases uncertainty for gig organizers. Some kind of caution in the occiput has to be kept, Kosonen says.

For summer several gigs are planned for the Olympic Stadium. In August, Haloo Helsinki and Apulanta will take to the stadium.

However, there are still uncertainties surrounding stadium gigs. In addition to the number of people, the Olympic Stadium has several factors that affect the organization of events, says the corresponding producer of Nelonen Media. Marko Salo.

“It is not possible to carry out such large-scale concert productions with limited capacity, and when the concerts take place at the Olympic Stadium, about 40,000 concert guests are expected to attend one concert.”

According to Salo, it is currently being clarified what the official interpretation means for the Olympic Stadium. Issues related to safety intervals, dispensing and opening hours are busy.

On the festival field prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. The two-day electronic music festival Visio Festival will be held at the beginning of July in Suvilahti, Helsinki. Reserve days have been chosen for August.

Representing the organizing body Shpat Qerimi says capacity is likely to be kept at half, even if it were possible to reach even more audiences. That means 2,000 people.

“Let’s be a little looser than normal. We try to make everyone feel comfortable at the festivals. ”

The festival is currently booked for completion, although the performers have not been announced. As usual, the Visio Festival has three stages and a total of 20-30 performers. Six curators choose the program for their own stage.

The Flow Festival, on the other hand, will focus on preparing for next summer. There will be no individual gigs from Flow’s organizers this summer.

Finnkino opened some of the halls in the Helsinki metropolitan area on 11 June.

Fully booked up, will be announced for several performances at Finnkino Tennispalats on Friday 11 June. The theater opened on Friday, as did Itis, Espoo’s Iso Omena and Vantaa’s Flamingo.

Tickets has been able to sell for up to ten people, regardless of the size of the hall. It may change next week if restrictions are relaxed.

“Really great,” the commercial director Hannele Wolf-Mannila Finnkino says. “Then more spectators could be taken into the halls.”

How many, it depends on the size of the groups. There must be a safety distance of at least two meters to the side, front and back between the different groups.

For example, the iSense hall of the Tennis Palace has 635 seats. Taking into account the safety distance, Wolf-Mannila estimates that the hall could accommodate a maximum of 148 people, or 23 percent of the capacity. Smaller halls can accommodate relatively fewer seats: about 20 percent of capacity.

The ticketing system determines the safety intervals during ticket sales.

Finnkino is now preparing. More people are invited to work, the situation is monitored. Audience capacity will be increased as soon as the decision enters into force.

