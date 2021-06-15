Israel, with a very low number of infections and almost no restrictions after a speedy vaccination that reduced morbidity from coronavirus to a minimum, This Tuesday lifted the mandatory use of masks indoors, except for specific exceptions such as plane flights, social welfare or geriatric institutions.

Israelis were no longer required to cover their mouths and noses in open areas since mid-April, and most of the limitations against the spread of the pandemic were lifted after the country carried out a fast inoculation process with which it immunized more than half of its population in just over three months.

Given this, despite the fact that the formal obligation to wear a mask indoors remained, its use within leisure venues, bars, work offices, shops or public transport it was already unusual.

More than 5.1 million people – out of a total population of about 9.3 million – have been vaccinated with both doses, and also adolescents were recently inoculated between 12 and 15 years old.

At this moment, the country’s morbidity rate is almost laughable: this Monday, only 25 new cases after carrying out more than 30,000 tests, with a percentage of positives of 0.1%.

In turn, there are currently just over 220 people sick with the virus and only 29 are admitted in serious condition.

Despite this, Israel continued until recently with very strict access restrictions from abroad to limit the possible impact of the new variants of Covid.

The entry of foreigners with a tourist visa was banned since March 2020 and those restrictions were only eased at the end of last May, when visits from groups of vaccinated tourists on trips organized by authorized agencies and under strict prevention measures.

As of July 1, the country plan to allow access of vaccinated tourists arriving in the country individually.

Israel has registered a total of 6,428 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and almost 840,000 infections.

With information from EFE

DB