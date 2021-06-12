ARGENTINA EXTENDS MEASURES UNTIL JUNE 25

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced this Friday the Extension of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that provides for the application of restrictive measures based on health urgency who lives in the country because of COVID-19, at the same time that he has asked the population of the country not to doubt the efficacy of vaccines.

The South American country faces a second wave of coronavirus infections, for which Fernández has urged citizens to “not stop taking care of themselves”, as reported by the national agency Télam.

“We are reaching a point where I expected a law to resolve how to continue working on the issue, we will have to wait another week“, the president has expressed in relation to the treatment in the National Congress of the Emergency COVID project.