PARAGUAY SEES HOW ITS UCIs ARE COLLAPSING

Paraguay registered on Thursday 2,758 new infected with covid-19 and 134 deaths, while his intensive care system is crowded, according to official data. The country is in the most critical period of the epidemic. The last official report on Thursday registered 134 deaths, against 140 on Wednesday and 135 on Tuesday.

The total of deaths reached 10,412 since the first case in March 2020 and the total number of infections has been 384,989 since then.

Health Minister Julio Borba said the government seeks fill oxygen shortage and officially requested Brazil to release this material for export to Paraguay. What’s more, the country’s intensive care beds are overcrowded with patients, admitted a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

“At this moment Paraguay has 756 intensive care beds, most of which are occupied by patients with coronavirus. Occupancy is 100%“The director of therapies of the Ministry of Public Health, Ángel Núñez, revealed to journalists.