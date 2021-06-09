INDIA EXCEEDS 29 MILLION CONTAGES

India has surpassed 29 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic began on Wednesday, while it has registered fewer than 100,000 new cases daily for the second consecutive day. Specifically, it has added today 92,596 infectionsAccording to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

Although it is a increase compared to 86,498 yesterday, these numbers remain far from the peak of more than 400,000 cases in May, in the context of the second wave of the virus in India that caused a sanitary collapse with a lack of intensive care beds and medical oxygen.

As to deaths, 2,219 have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 353,528. These data also contrast with those registered at the peak of the second wave, with the more than 4,500 deaths registered at the end of May, which reached overflow crematoriums and cemeteries in some areas of the country.

Thus, it seems that the worst of the second wave has already passed, but the Indian authorities ask not to lower their guard before the possible arrival of a third. “When enough people have been vaccinated or we get a natural immunity against infection, only then will these waves stop.. The only way out of this situation is strictly follow proper behavior against COVID-19, “said Dr. Randeep Singh Guleria, the director of the AIIMS public hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Vaccination of the adult population continues to be a challenge for India, which in the last 24 hours you have administered 2.7 million doses. On total, has inoculated 239 million since the program started last January and just over 3% of the population has completed the vaccination schedule.