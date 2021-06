Digital Millennium

The Nuevo León Health Secretariat reported that week 23 of this year concluded with 286 hospitalized patients. What’s more, from May 30 to June 12 were held in the entity 5 thousand 546 tests to detect infection with SARS-CoV-2, of which 1,783 were positive.

