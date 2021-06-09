D.he health authorities in Germany reported 3,254 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from figures from Wednesday morning, which show the status of the RKI dashboards from 5:03 a.m. reproduce. For comparison: a week ago the value was 4917 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Wednesday morning nationwide as 20.8 (previous day: 22.9; previous week: 36.8).

According to the information, 107 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 179 dead.

Seven-day R-value continues to decline

The RKI has counted 3,705,942 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,557,600. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,491.







The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.71 according to the RKI situation report from Tuesday afternoon (previous day: 0.76). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 71 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.