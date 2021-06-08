D.he health authorities in Germany reported 1,204 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the figures from Tuesday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:02 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 1785 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Tuesday morning as nationwide 22.6 (previous day: 24.3; previous week: 35.2).

The highest incidences were recorded in Saarland (28.5) and Baden-Württemberg (28.0). There are the fewest infections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (8.7) and Schleswig-Holstein (11.0).

According to the information, 140 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 153 dead.

Seven-day R-value is going down

The RKI has counted 3,702,688 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,549,900. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,384.

According to the RKI management report on Monday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.76 (previous day: 0.81). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 76 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.