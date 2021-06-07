The latest report from the Argentine Interinstitutional Project on SARS-CoV-2 Genomics, or “PAIS project“warned that the frequency of detection of variant Gamma (P.1, Manaus) and lineage C.37 (Andean) of the coronavirus in Argentina. In addition, it determined that were not detected Beta (South Africa) and Delta (India) variants.

The study, released this Monday, suggests considering the Andina as variant of regional interest, due to the sustained increase in its detection frequency in the AMBA, as was also observed in countries of the region such as Peru and Chile.

The consortium that carries out the surveillance of the variants in CABA, Province of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Neuquén and Santa Fe depends on the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“It is very important to note that an increase in the frequency of detection of the variants has been observed Gamma (P.1, Manaus) and lineage C.37 (Andina) and one stabilization in variant frequency Alpha, (B.1.1.7, UK) in the AMBA during the last epidemiological weeks in cases with no epidemiological link with tourism abroad, “the report indicates.

Thus, in weeks 16 to 19, the Gamma variant (P.1, Manaus) reached frequencies over 35% in CABA and 27% in GBA, and lineage C.37 (Andina) presented frequencies greater than 42% in CABA and 32% in GBA.

As for the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7, United Kingdom), its frequency decreased to less than 10% in the CABA and 15% in the GBA. Also, in that period, “less than 6% (CABA) and 5% (GBA) of the cases analyzed belonged to the other variants or presented mutations of interest,” the statement details.

Where they found the one in Manaus

The Gamma variant (P.1, Manaus) was detected in 181 cases. Of these, 51 cases come from CABA, 52 cases from lGBA (nine from GBA North, 17 from GBA West and 26 from GBA South) and 12 from the interior of the PBA.

In addition, 13 cases corresponded to the province of Entre Ríos, 24 cases to the province of Neuquén, 14 cases to the province of Santa Fe and 13 cases to the province of Córdoba.



All these cases correspond to infections of individuals no history of traveling abroad or close contact with travelers.

In the province of Córdoba, in addition, two cases were detected in individuals with a history of travel to Paraguay and Brazil.

Where they found the Andina

The study detected the combination of mutations compatible with the C.37 lineage or “Andean variant” in a total of 127 cases.

Of these, 50 cases come from CABA, 56 GBA cases (five from North GBA, 19 from West GBA and 32 from South GBA), four from the interior of the PBA.

In addition, two cases corresponded to the province of Entre Ríos, six cases to the province of Neuquén and seven cases to the province of Córdoba.

All these cases correspond to infections of individuals no history of traveling abroad or close contact with travelers, with the exception of two cases from the province of Córdoba that presented a history of travel to Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The report

In the report of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, work was carried out on surveillance of variants of SARS-CoV-2 between April 2 and May 19 of this year in CABA (115), Province of Buenos Aires (133 of the GBA , two from AMBA without defined origin and 24 from Sanitary Regions III and X of the PBA), Córdoba (30), Entre Ríos (25), Neuquén (36), and Santa Fe (24).

“Partial sequencing of the gene encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein was carried out in 341 samples and the complete genome sequencing was carried out in 48 samples obtained from individuals residing in CABA, PBA, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Córdoba and Santa Fe “, details the text.

This was carried out by the Argentine Consortium for SARS-CoV-2 Genomics, through the sequencing nodes of the Virology Laboratory of the Ricardo Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital (HNRG, CABA), of the UGB-INTA Laboratory (Castelar, PBA), of the Central Laboratory of the city of Córdoba, of the Central Laboratory of Neuquén, of the IDICaL Laboratory of INTA-CONICET (Rafaela, Province of Santa Fe) and of the Laboratory of IPAVE-CIAP-INTA (Province of Córdoba).

Finally, they indicated that “more than 95% of the SARS-CoV-2 that circulated in the AMBA has mutations in the region that codes for the Spike protein that differentiates it from the viruses that circulated in the first wave“.

