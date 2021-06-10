Coronavirus Helsinki to start coronation vaccinations for 25-29 year olds next week, several restrictions lifted in Helsinki metropolitan area

Library reading rooms will open, and museum visitor restrictions will be lifted in the metropolitan area. In part of Uusimaa, assembly restrictions will be completely lifted.

Audience events restrictions will be eased and residents ’recreational opportunities will be freed up in the metropolitan area over the next week.

This is a result of the worst phase of the coronavirus epidemic being over. However, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Central Uusimaa are still at the second most serious level of the epidemic, ie in the so-called acceleration phase.

Corona vaccinations also move to the next stage. Next Monday, Helsinki will open coroner vaccinations for a new age group: this year for those aged 25 and older.

Vantaa is already being vaccinated this year by those aged 20 and over, and in Espoo it is the turn of vaccination for those aged 30 or older.

Southern Finland the regional government agency announced Thursday night that changes to the assembly restrictions will take effect next Tuesday.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Central Uusimaa, meetings can be held indoors and indoors without any number of people, but under certain conditions.

Indoor gatherings for more than 10 people and events for more than 50 people can be arranged as long as participants follow the hygiene guidelines of the health authorities. Participants must remain indoors at least two meters apart.

In outdoor events, distance restrictions are removed.

In Western and Eastern Uusimaa, restrictions can already be lifted completely, as they have returned to the basic stage of the epidemic.

The metropolitan area cities will lift restrictions on their facilities from next Tuesday.

Among other things, competition activities for children and young people will then also be possible indoors in accordance with the instructions of the health authorities. In addition, it is possible for adults to engage in outdoor activities again.

Museums ’audience restrictions can be lifted, and library reading rooms will open.

Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) said at a press conference on Thursday that, for the first time in months, the incidence rate of the disease in the Helsinki metropolitan area has fallen below the limit of 50 cases.

The incidence rate is now 49 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a two-week period.

“ Mayor Vapaavuori reminded that the disease is still present in the area.

Other epidemic indicators, such as the need for hospitalization, have been declining for several days now. There are currently a total of four patients in Helsinki in the ward. The number of positive samples is only one percent of the tests taken.

Vapaavuori reminded that the disease is still present in the area. Thus, city-owned gyms and group exercise facilities still remain closed.

“Perhaps the most discussed this week is about restaurants. I would like to remind you that the decision to lift the restrictions on restaurants is in the hands of the government. ”

Free mountain reminded of Helsinki Day next Saturday, which has a wide range of health-safe and virtual programs.

The city is also preparing to protect the statue of Havis Amanda from the party if the Finnish national team games at the European Football Championship prove to be a success.