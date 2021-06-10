Coronavirus Estonian MEPs complained to the EU Commission about Finland’s strict travel restrictions

Estonian parliamentarians are of the opinion that the travel restrictions imposed by Finland are disproportionate.

Estonia MEPs have complained to the EU Commission about strict travel restrictions imposed and maintained by Finland, says Estonian Broadcasting Corporation.

All seven Estonian parliamentarians, regardless of party affiliation, have signed a complaint stating that Finland’s travel restrictions are disproportionate and unjustified.

“The restrictions imposed by Finland have long since ceased to exist [oikeutettuja]. Therefore, Finland violates the EU’s principle of free movement, as a result of which many people have suffered and continue to suffer directly, ”the complaint says, according to the Estonian Broadcasting Corporation.

Seven points out that, although the Schengen Agreement allows the introduction of border controls between EU countries, measures must be proportionate, limited in time and a last resort in exceptional circumstances. According to Estonian parliamentarians, this is no longer the case with Finland.

Finland has already opened its borders to air travelers, but in shipping the situation is different. Passenger traffic between Estonia and Finland is mainly by sea.

Arriving in Finland usually requires quarantine, which is a problem especially for employees coming from Estonia.

In addition, Finland has a strict limit on the types of countries from which quarantine is imposed. It is quarantined if it arrives from a country where the two-week incidence of coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants is 25 or more.

In many other countries, such as Estonia, the same figure is 150 per 100,000 inhabitants, the country’s broadcaster says.

Estonia According to MEPs, the issue was raised in the EU Commission as early as February but has had no effect.

MEPs are now asking the Commission what steps it will take to restore free movement between Finland and Estonia.

Last week, the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas invited the Finnish Ambassador to Estonia Timo Kantolan interview due to travel restrictions.