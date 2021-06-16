Virologist Hendrik Streeck from Bonn says that there will probably be no herd immunity through vaccinations. The corona expert also has a tip on how to deal with vaccination refusals.

Bonn – “I am very skeptical that we will achieve herd immunity. We have to say goodbye to the term “, explained virologist Hendrik Streeck in a video podcast. Called: Virologist Streeck does not expect any corona herd immunity in Germany*. And further: “Vaccinations offer primary protection against severe courses, not against the transmission of the virus.” Vaccinated persons with high antibody reactions could also become infected with the virus and pass it on to others. “Only rarely”, Streeck had said on the same subject of the German Press Agency (dpa).

In the Corona videocast, Hendrik Streeck also commented on how to deal with vaccination refusals. "I understand that vaccination is worrying – especially when a vaccine has been developed so quickly. But then there is simply a lack of education, "said the Covid expert, who named the effect of an mRNA vaccine as an example. Roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated – this mere request is not enough for those who refuse to be vaccinated. Enlightenment may have been neglected so far.