The vaccination against Corona is progressing. But at the moment there is a problem. Vaccination appointments are rare. It is said that there is not enough vaccine. But there is a huge backlog of vaccination doses.

Munich – is there enough corona vaccine or are the doses actually too short? With the corona vaccinations, the prioritization has been omitted since Monday. Everyone can now be vaccinated against Corona. Also children and adolescents from 12 years. That sounds great at first, but the joy is subdued for many. Anyone trying to get a vaccination appointment now needs patience. In some federal states, first vaccinations are hardly possible until mid or even end of June. The vaccine is too scarce. Much vaccine is used for secondary vaccinations, it is said.

Corona: backlog of vaccine doses or shortage of vaccines?

Once huh and once hott – many people who want to be vaccinated no longer know how to behave or what to think of everything. What is really going on now? Is there enough vaccine or not? That the vaccine shortage is not the whole truth is the world in an analysis. Three factors would speak against it. On the one hand, there is a record-breaking vaccination backlog. In addition, there are large differences in individual corona vaccines as to whether the quantities delivered were actually inoculated. As a third point, the paper has identified a clear gap in the speed of vaccination between the federal states.

Millions of corona vaccine doses unused

The Federal Ministry of Health informs about delivered vaccine doses on its Vaccination Dashboard Start of the week. By the end of the 22nd calendar week on June 6, 2021, 61,153,242 doses of vaccine had been delivered. 92.8 percent of these doses were inoculated by June 8, 2021, can be found there. According to data, it is exactly 56,592,971 vaccination doses (as of June 9). So there are around 4,560,271 corona vaccination doses in the fridge this Wednesday. By the way, on Monday it was according to the world-Calculation still around 6.25 million vaccine doses.

Corona vaccine Johnson & Johnson is a slow seller

More cans are being delivered than inoculated, that much seems clear. The vaccination doses are often withheld for second vaccinations. But with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine no second vaccination is necessary. 760,462 Johnson & Johnson vaccination doses are still left according to the vaccination rate monitoring of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) (as of June 8, 2021). The vaccine seems to be a slow seller.

Manufacturer Doses as of June 7, 2021 (source: vaccination dashboard) BionTech / Pfizer 42,727,811 cans Astrazeneca 10,803,950 cans Moderna 5,886,880 cans Johnson & Johnson 1,734,601 cans Corona vaccine 61,153,242 doses of vaccine supplied

Vaccine shortage: vaccination speed in Germany

When it comes to the vaccine pace, every state goes its own way. That depends of course on the delivery quantity, but also on the vaccination tactics. Bremen vaccinated quickly from the start and leads the vaccination ranking. Over 50.4 percent of Bremen residents have already received a first vaccination, 25.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Bremen only received 73.2 percent of the vaccination doses.

Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia have received special quantities due to the corona situation. The Saarland has already received 82.5 percent of the corona vaccination doses. At least 49.7 percent of the population have been vaccinated before. The vaccination doses delivered are the number of vaccination doses that the federal government has already delivered to federal states and local doctors.

Bavaria has 73.4 percent of the delivery volume Vaccination Dashboard-Data (as of June 7th) obtained. 44.9 percent of the population are vaccinated against corona. Brandenburg is still lagging behind when it comes to vaccination speed. 43.7 percent are vaccinated here at least once. Nationwide, it is in penultimate place. However, the state has so far received the lowest amount of corona vaccine, namely 70.6 percent. Hamburg is just ahead of this with 43.8 percent of people who have been vaccinated for the first time and the second lowest amount of vaccinations received to date with 70.7 percent. In last place among those vaccinated at least once is Saxony (41.5 percent). However, the Bundeslang has already received 72.2 percent of the vaccination doses.

Up to 13 million vaccine doses will be delivered by the end of June, the company said Federal Ministry of Health With. Of course, with the proviso that the manufacturers adhere to their delivery forecasts. Will every person who wants to be vaccinated then actually receive a vaccination offer by the end of June, as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn reaffirmed on Tuesday? Vaccination is one of the most important pillars in the pandemic – even if the corona situation in Germany is currently easing.

The Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance (ZI) in Germany summarizes the progress of the vaccination campaign in one Online tool together. In addition to the delivery quantity, the capacity also plays a role here. The individual federal states could vaccinate much more after the simulation and in view of the delivery quantity. The vaccination campaign in Germany was sluggish from the start. The vaccination rate in Germany was already stuttering in spring 2021. 80-year-olds were waiting for a vaccination appointment and millions of vaccine doses were lying around. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA