Curevac was hoping for approval in June, but Health Minister Jens Spahn expects delays. What does this mean for the planned vaccination doses?

Hamburg / Tübingen – On June 7th, vaccination prioritization was lifted nationwide. Hamburg goes a special way and maintains the vaccination sequence in vaccination centers. However, anyone can now make an appointment for a corona vaccination in the Hamburg doctor’s offices. Theoretically!

Because whoever hopes for a vaccination appointment in the near future will mostly be disappointed. The reason? Not enough vaccine! As a result, great hopes rested on the vaccine from the Tübingen company Curevac. Curevac had announced 300 million vaccine doses for 2021, and approval of the vaccine should come in June.

Hopes rest on Curevac approval, but the vaccine is still a long time coming

The federal government invested around 300 million euros in the Tübingen company Curevac. An mRNA vaccine was developed that is even more efficient in terms of dosage than the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna. Recently, Curevac was still optimistic about approval in June.

But the optimism was evidently premature. According to Business Insider, several participants in a confidential meeting of the federal and state health ministers on June 7th reported that Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had declared that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was “not expecting approval before August”.

Curevac approval delayed – not enough participants for important study

The Curevac vaccination doses were firmly planned for the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. But why is the date of approval being postponed by weeks? As Business Insider reports, a study that was decisive for approval has not yet been completed because there are currently not enough participants.

It is questionable whether the annual target of 300 million vaccine doses will remain realistic even with approval in August. Hopefully the approval for the Curevac vaccine will not be delayed any further than Jens Spahn feared. *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

