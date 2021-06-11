Hamburg scores poorly in the vaccination comparison of the federal states. The Hanseatic city does not get going with the vaccinations. Why is that?

Hamburg – This message hurts: Hamburg in last place with corona vaccination*. Lockdown relaxations, everything opens. And the key to keeping it that way is getting vaccinations. And then that: The vaccination activity in the Hanseatic city is not really gaining momentum. Instead of vaccination pace, the motto in Hamburg is: snail pace.

No other state is so bad! CDU parliamentary group leader Dennis Thering sums up: “When it comes to vaccination, Hamburg has now reached the bottom of all federal states and Mayor Tschentscher is watching without taking anything.”

He also went into the vaccination disaster on Tuesday, explaining: “We’re not quite there yet. We need a higher vaccination quota until the final outcome of the pandemic. ”According to Tschentscher, Hamburg would always inject its vaccination doses immediately.

But why is Hamburg lagging so behind when it comes to vaccination? Health Senator Melanie Leonhard (SPD) gave the answer. She explained to the NDR: "Compared to its population, Hamburg is still getting very little vaccine." A solution is already in sight, then Hamburg could catch up with the corona vaccinations.